Grants increased by 560% to fight sharks

Increased grants available for observation equipment and warning systems .

THE Observation Tower Grants program grants have been significantly increased and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is urging Richmond Valley Council and local surf clubs to apply.

"The government has increased the grant pool from $30,000 to $200,000 a year as part of its $16m Shark Management Strategy and I want to make sure we get our fair share,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Along with the recently announced North Coast shark nets trial, this has the potential to have a real positive impact on the safety of our beaches.

"There is no single solution to mitigating shark attacks.

"Our local surf lifesavers do a fantastic job and improved infrastructure will help them do it even better.”

Applications under the program can be made for mobile structures to complement existing fixed observation tower projects or for observation equipment and warning systems.

Joint applications are also encouraged.

For more information visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.