Grandmother's car, credit cards stolen while at the park

Police gave chase for a man who stole a car and handbag

A GRANDMOTHER taking her grandchild to the park made the mistake of leaving her handbag unattended.

At 1.30pm yesterday the victim parked her car at Heritage Park, Lismore then took her grandchild to play in the park.

She placed her handbag on a table and left it unattended.

As she walked to her car she saw someone driving it away.

Police soon sighted the vehicle in Goonellabah where it was driving in a dangerous manner.

It stopped in Tallowood Drive and the occupants ran into Shearman Drive.

Police chased one of the occupants into a nearby house where they arrested a 21-year-old Goonellabah man.

After some further investigation police become aware that the victim also had her credit card stolen and there were several fraud offences committed with it.

The man has been charged with being carried in a stolen conveyance, fraud, and a motor vehicle stealing offence that took place September 28 at Goonellabah.

He was refused bail by police and granted bail by Lismore Local Court.

Forensic investigation is continuing into the identity of the other occupants of the car.

If you can assist police in identifying the occupants of the car please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.