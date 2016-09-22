Graceful Russian ballerinas will perform Swan Lake

ON STAGE: The Russian National Ballet Theatre brings their production of Swan Lake, the full length classical performance.

SWAN Lake is a ballet composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875.

Despite its initial failure, it is now one of the most popular of all ballets.

The story was fashioned from Russian folk tales and tells the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

The choreographer of the original production was Václav Reisinger and the ballet premiered by the Bolshoi Ballet on March 4, 1877, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Although it is presented in many different versions, most ballet companies base their staging both choreographically and musically on the 1895 revival of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, first staged for the Imperial Ballet on January 15, 1895, at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre will bring their latest production of the ballet to Lismore next week.

Directed and co-founded in 2001 by Evgeny Amosov, The Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded with support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. The theatre's repertoire includes not only classical performances but also modern ballets.