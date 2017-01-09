31°
News

Goonellabah dad almost drowns in inflatable pool

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 9th Jan 2017 8:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EVENING with friends ended in a close encounter with death for one 43-year-old father, who was found unconscious in an inflatable pool.

The 43-year-old Goonellabah man's son had gone inside to let his sister know "dad wants you".

But when she went outside, she found him face down in the pool.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Brad Walpole said the daughter thought the man was mucking around, but when she pulled his head out, he was blue.

Witnesses called Triple-0 and were given CPR instructions.

Insp Walpole said the man responded after a few breaths and compressions.

An ambulance arrived a short time later, stabilised him and conveyed him to Lismore Base Hospital.

He was admitted overnight for observation and was released on Sunday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drowning goonellabah lismore pool weekend

SEVERE HEATWAVE: Lismore set to hit 37 degrees

SEVERE HEATWAVE: Lismore set to hit 37 degrees

DAY-after-day of extreme temperatures around the Northern Rivers as weather bureau announces severe heatwave.

Preschoolers to learn Espanol and Francais amongst others

Children learning another language through the ELLA program.

Greetings like 'salamat pagi' may become familiar in preschools

Goonellabah dad almost drowns in inflatable pool

A 43-year-old Goonellabah man almost drowned in an inflatable pool over the weekend.

Daughter thought dad was joking, but his face had turned blue

Rate rise could be a permanent increase for residents

Ballina Shire Council chambers

Opinion asked as council determines permanent rate increase

Local Partners

Rate rise could be a permanent increase for residents

COMMUNITY opinion is being sought as Ballina Shire Council determine whether or not it should apply for a permanent increase to the general rate income.

Goonellabah dad almost drowns in inflatable pool

A 43-year-old Goonellabah man almost drowned in an inflatable pool over the weekend.

Daughter thought dad was joking, but his face had turned blue

Eat, drink your way to a slimmer, healthier, happier you

Locally-made products that can help improve your gut health include (clockwise from top left) bone broth, kefir, kombucha, tempeh and sauerkraut. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Home-grown goodies for weight loss, better skin and mental health

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Dragonfruit are a perfect summer fruit - they taste delicious chilled with a squeeze of lime juice. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Check out the latest offerings from our region's producers

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

ANNA Kendrick prefers awards ceremonies when she isn't winning as she can let her hair down.

Fallon to open Globes with musical spoof

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Fallon will open the night with a musical spoof of La La Land.

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck would "discourage" his children from becoming actors

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Serial killers top my reading list

Ann Rickard

I love a thriller, especially if it features a nasty serial killer.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Pop singer Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his classic Candle in the Wind during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales at London's Westminster Abbey, on September 6, 1997. Millions of people lined the streets of London to watch the funeral procession of the Princess who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

What were the big hits of 1997?

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

auction guide: $1,050,000 to $1,150,000 unless sold prior

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Guide:...

Date of Auction: Saturday 21st January at 10am. This property will be sold Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!