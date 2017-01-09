Goonellabah dad almost drowns in inflatable pool

AN EVENING with friends ended in a close encounter with death for one 43-year-old father, who was found unconscious in an inflatable pool.

The 43-year-old Goonellabah man's son had gone inside to let his sister know "dad wants you".

But when she went outside, she found him face down in the pool.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Brad Walpole said the daughter thought the man was mucking around, but when she pulled his head out, he was blue.

Witnesses called Triple-0 and were given CPR instructions.

Insp Walpole said the man responded after a few breaths and compressions.

An ambulance arrived a short time later, stabilised him and conveyed him to Lismore Base Hospital.

He was admitted overnight for observation and was released on Sunday.