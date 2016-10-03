Goodbye sunshine, hello rain

IT'S the start of a new week and the start of a new weather situation on the Northern Rivers today.

Following the sunny weather we've had over the weekend, today's change will be a shock to the system for many.

A cold front preceded by a rain band will move through eastern New South Wales during the day with a high pressure system developing in its wake across southeastern Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The high will move over the Tasman Sea on Friday and it is expected to continue to move slowly east maintaining a ridge to the northwest of the state.

This means that we can expect cloudy conditions with a 90% chance of rain today.

The BoM said there was also the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds are set to be northerly 15 to 20 km/h shifting west to southwesterly 30 to 40 km/h in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s.

The Fire Danger across the region remains high.