The storm has passed but temperatures will rise again

Southerly storm rolls in over Woodburn this morning.

UPDATE 10AM: A MORNING storm has passed over the Northern Rivers this morning bringing slight relief to the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology is still predicting temperatures in the mid to high 30s for the rest of the day.

Maximum temperatures for today are:

Ballina 33

Byron Bay 31

Lismore 35

It is suggested sun protection is needed until 5.40pm this afternoon as the UV index is predicted to reach an extreme level of 16.

There are also still chances of thunderstorms this afternoon.

UPDATE 8AM: The predicted southerly seems to have made a much earlier than expected arrival.

Huge dark storms have rolled in from the south make the place look like night time again.

It has been fast moving with plenty of wind, some lightning and thunder, but not much rain.

INITIAL 7.30AM: IT IS pretty rare but after some high temperatures a morning storm is a very welcome sight.

As can be seen on the Bureau of Meteorology radar, a large amount of cloud is slowing moving north from Grafton heading towards the coast at Evans Head.

The sky is dark and thunder has been heard rumbling from Woodburn.

Hopefully it will help keep temperatures further down than predicted.