THE demolition of Ballina's leaning tower, the old Marine Rescue building, is well and truly under way.

Work to bring down the old structure continued today and looked set to be mostly finished by the end of the day.

Marine Rescue volunteers have been able to watch the demolition from the comfort of their brand new, state-of-the-art facility, which has been built nearby.