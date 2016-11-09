31°
News

Going bananas for SCU's art exhibition

10th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
BLENDING ART: Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett standing amongst Georgi Milln's (third-year graduate) banana fibre sculptures.
BLENDING ART: Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett standing amongst Georgi Milln's (third-year graduate) banana fibre sculptures. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT do you get if you combine old banana skins, crush them and then turn them into a mould of your own body?

The answer is found at the Southern Cross University's annual visual arts exhibition by graduating students.

Third-year graduate Georgi Milln has explored banana fibre and turning it into paper, and casting it in human form.

The confronting, intriguing and slightly grotesque installation is an example of the high level of explorative and invigorating work by graduating students.

A four-metre high print by printmaker John Lockhart stands proudly in the Visual Arts V Block at the Lismore campus.

Third year graduate Sarah-Jane McGrath said third years are very much on a self-directed mission and making sure you have everything you need.

She said as a result there was a bit of mystery to see what would be unveiled at the exhibition and that's what helped to create the buzz and energy for the event.

Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett, said it was the first time third-year and Honours students would display together and has resulted in an exhibition that rivals many city university campus.

"Graduate art exhibitions are all about diversity of interests and a full range of art forms that explore student concerns and concepts,” Dr Garrett said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"This year we have really pushed the students in their ambitions for those ideas, including large scale art works.

"There is a new energy in the school and I feel this is reflected in the students' work.”

Dr Garrett said the 2016 student showcase highlighted the strength of visual art in the School of Arts and Social Sciences, the excellent staff and the University's facilities.

"This year we have rebranded the student exhibition as the Southern Cross University Graduate Exhibition. I believe this reflects the true nature of the event.

"By showcasing the strength of all our graduating students, the public will be able to see the talent and hard work of our.”

2016 Southern Cross University Graduate Exhibition runs from November 11 to 26.

Opening night is November 11, 5pm - 8pm. Visual Arts V Block, Lismore campus.

Lismore Northern Star
Power outages continue after night of heavy rainfall

Power outages continue after night of heavy rainfall

UPDATE: The region copped some wild weather last night as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall hit the Northern Rivers.

Against CSG? Then 'chip in at the check-out'

Pledging to be gasfield free are Northern Rivers farmers, from left, Barry Fletcher, Sarah Fletcher and Charlie Wilkinson.

Gasfield-free brand launched in the Northern Rivers

Is this proof shark nets are doomed to fail?

A hammerhead and tuna caught in shark nets off Noosa.

Shark nets don't stop shark bites - see the numbers for yourself.

Going bananas for SCU's art exhibition

BLENDING ART: Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett standing amongst Georgi Milln's (third-year graduate) banana fibre sculptures.

Georgi Milln (third-year graduate) have been exploring banana fibre

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Like beer? Here's a festival for you

CLEANSING ALE: Locals will get the chance to taste some of the region's craft beers.

Craft beer festivals are blooming all over Australia

What markets are on this weekend?

EARLY WIN: Gotta get'em kids eating their veggies from an early age, and they love them best if they enjoy their trips to the markets.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from.

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. <p> Pictured: Miley Cyrus </p><p>Ref: SPL657230 241113 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News </p><p> Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com </p>

"I am moving if this is my president!”

The Rat Pack bring the party from Vegas

CROONERS FROM THE PAST: The Rat Pack from Vegas.

At Ballina RSL Club on Thursday, November 17.

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!