Going bananas for SCU's art exhibition

WHAT do you get if you combine old banana skins, crush them and then turn them into a mould of your own body?

The answer is found at the Southern Cross University's annual visual arts exhibition by graduating students.

Third-year graduate Georgi Milln has explored banana fibre and turning it into paper, and casting it in human form.

The confronting, intriguing and slightly grotesque installation is an example of the high level of explorative and invigorating work by graduating students.

A four-metre high print by printmaker John Lockhart stands proudly in the Visual Arts V Block at the Lismore campus.

Third year graduate Sarah-Jane McGrath said third years are very much on a self-directed mission and making sure you have everything you need.

She said as a result there was a bit of mystery to see what would be unveiled at the exhibition and that's what helped to create the buzz and energy for the event.

Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett, said it was the first time third-year and Honours students would display together and has resulted in an exhibition that rivals many city university campus.

"Graduate art exhibitions are all about diversity of interests and a full range of art forms that explore student concerns and concepts,” Dr Garrett said.

"This year we have really pushed the students in their ambitions for those ideas, including large scale art works.

"There is a new energy in the school and I feel this is reflected in the students' work.”

Dr Garrett said the 2016 student showcase highlighted the strength of visual art in the School of Arts and Social Sciences, the excellent staff and the University's facilities.

"This year we have rebranded the student exhibition as the Southern Cross University Graduate Exhibition. I believe this reflects the true nature of the event.

"By showcasing the strength of all our graduating students, the public will be able to see the talent and hard work of our.”

2016 Southern Cross University Graduate Exhibition runs from November 11 to 26.

Opening night is November 11, 5pm - 8pm. Visual Arts V Block, Lismore campus.