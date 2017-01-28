Giving brumbies a more positive future

THE Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. is holding an open day on Sunday at 1378 Guyra Rd, Ebor.

The association is dedicated to preserving the heritage value and characteristics of the horses found in the Guy Fawkes River National Park, NSW.

With the imminent release of the Kosciusko Horse management plan, public support for the horses and the GFHHA is essential in keeping the trapping program going. Without continued interest from the public the future of the trapping and re-homing program will be in jeopardy, and the future of the horses in the park will not be positive.

The trapping program has just recommenced so the association hope to have fresh horses for sale.

So, join in the fun, informative day with horse handling demos, good food and great company. The NPWS will be there to give an update on the current trapping program and the future of the program with their restructure imminent.

The canteen will be open all day, from early in the morning for bacon and egg rolls and a variety of lunch options. And you're welcome to have a look around at the horses and facilities that have built up over the years.

The open days are not just about selling horses, they are public awareness days, to raise awareness of the plight of the brumbies living out there in the wild in the National Park where they are considered a feral animal that needs to be removed.

On the other hand, members of the association consider them to be attractive, versatile, curious and friendly horses that are willing to try anything you put at them and become your lifelong friend at the same time. They are fully self-funded and run entirely by volunteers; because they think the horses deserve the option.

Gates open at 9.30am. Entry is $5 per person and kids under 12 have free entry.

Purchase of morning tea and lunch from the canteen, or merchandise, will go towards funding new facilities and continued care of the horses.

Bookings would be appreciated for catering purposes. For enquiries, directions and bookings phone Erica Jessup on 0428575342 or 0266575342.