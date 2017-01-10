Girl sacrifices locks for a good cause

GOLDEN LOCKS: Lacey Garred, 7, of East Lismore, has grown her hair to donate to children suffering from cancer.

LACEY Garred might not be able to decide whether she or Rapunzel has the better hair, but she is sure she wants to grow it past her waist again.

The seven-year-old from East Lismore was inspired to donate her hair to children suffering from cancer after an attempt to grow her golden locks to her feet.

A subsequent discussion with her mum led to them looking online at the Variety website and deciding to grow the required 35cm length needed to donate a wig.

Variety supports children and families who are facing many challenges through sickness, disadvantage or living with a disability.

Donations of hair are made into specialised wigs for kids who have lost their hair due to a medical condition such as alopecia or cancer.

"I sort of want it short so I can grow it again and grow another wig,” Lacey said.

"I told the whole class.”

Lacey started growing her hair mid way through 2016 and by December had decided she definitely wanted it all cut off.

While it is long it doesn't bother her during sleep and when it is cut it should sit on her shoulders.

A family friend, who is a hairdresser, will cut the hair to the specifications required which includes ensuring the hair is in multiple piggy tails, bound and then sealed in an envelope before posting.

As wigs can be expensive Lacey has also set up a fundraising account with Variety and everydayhero to assist patients with the purchase of a wig.

Wigs cost families up to $6000 and last one to two years, meaning families can spend tens-of-thousands-of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child's youth.

To donate go to: https://alopecia. everydayhero.com/ au/lacey