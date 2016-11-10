Girl, 11, screamed after being followed by man

A girl was approached by a 24-year-old man in Mullumbimby yesterday.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly approaching a girl on the North Coast yesterday.

An 11-year-old girl was riding a bike on Murwillumbah Rd, Mullumbimby, about 4pm when a 24-year-old man in a Nissan Pintara allegedly spoke to her and followed her.

The girl screamed and rode away.

A 52-year-old man overheard and went to the street to investigate.

Police will allege he approached the younger man on Main Arm Rd and was assaulted.

Following the altercation, the older man detained him until officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and arrested the 24-year-old man.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with common assault, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on Monday, November 28.