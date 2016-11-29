Getting the news balance right: OPINION

THE Northern Star may have been around for 140 years in its printed from, but now it is just one of the many platforms we present news on.

We now have a successful website which is attracting a growing audience each week and a set of digital subscribers every bit as important as our print readership.

Last week we sent two of our reporters to learn all about "mojo journalism" at a workshop in Brisbane.

It is basically teaching journalists all they need to do their job is a smart phone and a knack for taking video.

Short, sharp, well-shot and edited videos are the way of the future and potentially all people may need in terms of their news consumption.

I'd like to think we've got the balance right between looking after our print audience while catering for the news consumer of the future.

Indeed, tomorrow night I'll be at the APN awards night where The Northern Star has been nominated in several categories and made the finals for the best news website and front page of the year.

I think these two award nominations show we are serving our print and digital customers well.

Aside from nominations for The Northern Star as a whole, we also have several individuals in the running for personal glory.

News reporter Cathryn McLauchlan is in line to become the young journalist of the year.

Past winners of this award have gone on to achieve great things in journalism.