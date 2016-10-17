Get ready for some bubble bashing at the show

Billy Mallqui is bringing Bubble Football to the 2016 North Coast National, Lismore, this week.

THE North Coast National has a new event this year and in many ways it is an experience akin to floating in space.

Byron Bay is home to one of the first Bubble Football sites in Australia, and inevitably when you chase a soccer ball wrapped in a giant bubble you are going to smash into other players.

The bouncing that results makes you feel like you are bouncing in space.

Bubble Football: Bubble Football co-owner Billy Mallqui is excited to provide Bubble Football at this year's North Coast National Show.

Bubble Football co-owners Saime and Billy Mallqui said they had been operating for three years and catered for all manner of events - including weddings and funerals - and were able to set up indoors or outdoors in any weather.

Mr Mallqui said the first event they took Bubble Football to was a wake for a grandfather. The family wanted the occasion to be include happiness.

"It is such a great way to celebrate life,” he said.

Mr Mallqui said it was a pleasure to be part of the Lismore show this year.

Games require 10 people per team and Mr Mallqui said it was hilarious to watch three bubbles go for a ball only to watch the football remain in place while the three bubbles collided.

He said he usually was in fits of laughter watching every game and that it was just a great way to connect with friends and family doing something unique.

"Byron is a place you get away with something like this and it really just grew from there,” he said.

Bubble Football will be held at the Lismore Showground on Friday, at 5pm. Entry costs $10 per person.

The Mallquis operate Bubble Football in the Northern Rivers and as far north as the Gold Coast.