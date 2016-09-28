Get raft ready for river races

Tina McKew of Broadwater showing her grace and style on the Richmond River at the Woodburn Riverside Festival. / Samantha Elley, Rivertown Times

IT ISN'T too late to build a raft. Not for the next flood, but for the raft and inflatable race at the Woodburn Riverside Festival.

Rafts can be made of anything - or you can use an inflatable such as a pool toy - as long as it is not a boat and not motor-powered.

Nick Crisp, 18 of Glen Innes, jumps over Georgia Sellings, 14 as part of the water ski display at the Woodburn Riverside Festival. / Samantha Elley, Rivertown Times

There may be any number of people of any age in the crew. Life jackets are recommended, and are compulsory for children aged under 12.

There will be numerous prizes from first group and individual to finish, best raft, most amusing inflatable and others.

World U9 waterski champion Mackenzie McCarthy of the Gold Coast performs at the Woodburn Riverside Festival on Saturday. Photo Samantha Elley / Northern Star Samantha Elley / Northern Star

Athletic types can enjoy the challenge of the biathlon which includes a swim across the river and run back across the bridge.

There are two age groups for this event - under 16, and 16 and over - with prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second in each group.

Entry in both these events is free and registrations will be taken on the day.

When is all this happening? Mark Saturday, October 8, in your calender.

The Woodburn Riverside Festival culminated in a fireworks display. / Samantha Elley, Rivertown Times

Load up your raft and head to Riverside Park on the Richmond River at Woodburn for a day of family fun activity and entertainment from 9am to 9pm.

In the evening there is a fireworks display from the bridge.

HIGH FLYER: Rourke Jenkins of the Gold Coast performs some amazing wake board stunts at the Woodburn Riverside Festival. Photo Samantha Elley / Rivertown Times Samantha Elley

Start building that raft.

For more information phone the Woodburn Visitor Information Centre on 66822032.