Get raft ready for river races

IT ISN'T too late to build a raft. Not for the next flood, but for the raft and inflatable race at the Woodburn Riverside Festival.
Rafts can be made of anything - or you can use an inflatable such as a pool toy - as long as it is not a boat and not motor-powered.
There may be any number of people of any age in the crew. Life jackets are recommended, and are compulsory for children aged under 12.
There will be numerous prizes from first group and individual to finish, best raft, most amusing inflatable and others.
Athletic types can enjoy the challenge of the biathlon which includes a swim across the river and run back across the bridge.
There are two age groups for this event - under 16, and 16 and over - with prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second in each group.
Entry in both these events is free and registrations will be taken on the day.
When is all this happening? Mark Saturday, October 8, in your calender.
Load up your raft and head to Riverside Park on the Richmond River at Woodburn for a day of family fun activity and entertainment from 9am to 9pm.
In the evening there is a fireworks display from the bridge.
Start building that raft.
For more information phone the Woodburn Visitor Information Centre on 66822032.