Get on your bike to celebrate NSW Bike Week

Get on your bike this week and celebrate your local community.

CONSIDER riding your bike to work this week for NSW Bike Week.

Now in its 22nd year, the week runs up until Sunday September 25 and will see 80 events held across the state.

Transport for NSW deputy secretary of customer service, Tony Braxton-Smith, encouraged everyone to get on their bikes and explore their local communities.

"We want everyone to get out there during NSW Bike Week and explore their local cycling paths - whether they're learning to ride a bike or a seasoned rider,” he said.

"We're holding a record number of events this year and with new cycleways now in place across NSW, we want people to discover the benefits and joys of cycling as a healthy way to get around.

"With more than 300 new cycleway and walking upgrade projects being delivered across Sydney and other parts of the state, people who regularly cycle or walk will be able to enjoy improved access to their local area.

"These projects will complete crucial missing links on popular cycling paths and build new routes to connect growing communities so we can help link people to transport hubs, schools and shops.

The NSW Government is investing more than $284 million in cycling and walking infrastructure and upgrades across NSW over the next four years to support the growing number of people who cycle and/or walk to move around their community.

For more information on NSW Bike Week, visit www.transportnsw.info/bikeweek.