Get motivated and recover from your addictions

Smoking is just one addiction you can kick.

HERALDING in the New Year is one way to take stock of your health and what issues you may have.

A free group program is available in Lismore for people with "problem behaviour” with drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, gambling, food, shopping and the internet.

SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training) Recovery is held on Mondays, 10.30am until noon, at FSG at 121 Ballina Rd, Lismore.

Guided by trained peers and professionals, participants come to help themselves and help each other using a variety of cognitive behaviour therapy and motivational tools and techniques.

The group is open to all community members who are recovering from addiction.

Enhance and maintain your motivation, cope with urges and use problem solving techniques to work on lifestyle balance.