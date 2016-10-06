Get fit, get fabulous and get healthy now

GET FIT: Pure Fitness co-owners Mathew Buckley has all the tips you need to keep your summer workout on track.

IT IS turning warm and the spring weather is providing all the incentive to get fit and enjoy the benefits of a healthy, fit body.

Pure Fitness co-owners Mathew Buckley and Rebecca Galjaardt have purchased Alstonville's 24-hour gym and have got all the tips you need to keep your summer workout on track.

The local pair acquired the gym three weeks ago and are bringing in new strength and group fitness equipment as well as refurbishing the location for a more open workout space.

The exercise physiologists are both university trained and have masters degrees. In conjunction with normal workout routines they are able to work with patients who may have chronic health issues and doctor referrals.

The gym also has yoga, circuit training, body weight, dynamic moves and pilates groups.

Mr Buckley said that gym goers who have plateaued should always keep their bodies guessing whether it is cardiovascular exercises or weight lifting.

"If you have plateaued you should change your times, distance, exercise or reps," he said.

"You should also make sure you focus on technique and always focus on your posture and core while exercising.

"Learn to enjoy the process and cycle through different exercises to keep it interesting."

In the quieter hours Pure Fitness is able to assist clients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cardiovascular disease and obesity.

The exercise physiologists bulk bill for patients with a referral and care plan from their doctor.

For normal gym goers the 24-hour gym has an opening special of $10 a week for a 12 month contract, or $14.95 a week for no contract with a $50 joining fee.

All classes at the gym are included in the membership and the grand opening is set to take place at the end of October.

Don't forget to be part of The Northern Star Kick the Kilos program.

The aim is to walk or run as many kilometres as you can over 12 weeks, log your scores in our Strava app group, where it will added to everyone else's scores in that group. The town that racks up the biggest distance per capita overall wins.

At this stage the Northern Rivers is lagging behind the leaders, so do your bit to help claim the title.

Stay On Track This Summer