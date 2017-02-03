Get a grant to wet a line

CALLING all fishermen:

Fishing and community groups are encouraged to apply for a share of $15 million in NSW Recreational Fishing Trust funding for grants to improve recreational fishing across the state.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Group Director, Recreational and Indigenous Fisheries, Peter Turnell, said grants are available for both large projects involving more than $10,000 of funding, and smaller projects involving less than $10,000.

"I would encourage individuals and community groups to apply for these grants which improve recreational fishing in NSW for present and future generations," Mr Turnell said.

"Some of the projects funded already include artificial reefs, fish stocking, fishing workshops, Fishcare Volunteer programs, habitat restoration, and the installation of fish aggregating devices.

"The NSW Recreational Fishing Trusts are funded through the sale of recreational fishing licences.

"The grants program is another way the NSW Government continues to reinvest this resource back into the sector to help it further develop.

"Recreational fishing adds about $3.4 billion to the State's economy each year, and accounts for more than 14,000 full-time jobs.

"Putting the recreational fishing licence fees to work on ideas generated by the fishers and fishing groups that are so passionate about the sport helps ensure a bright future for NSW fishing."

Mr Turnell said $15 million has been allocated this financial year from the sale of recreational fishing licences to both freshwater and saltwater projects in 2016-17, such as offshore artificial reefs, fishing stocking and fishing platforms.

Applications are open to anyone, including fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups, and individuals. Joint applications are encouraged.

Gone Fishing NSW fishing club grants of up to $2,000 are also available for groups applying to run community fishing events for Gone Fishing NSW Day on October 15, 2017.

Applications for small and large projects close on March 13, 2017.

Applications for Gone Fishing NSW fishing club grants close on 30 April 2017.

More information is available at DPI's website.