GALLERY: Zombies, witches and skeletons at Pink Halloween

PINK HALLOWEEN: Organisers decked out the Trinity Catholic College sports hall for the Pink Halloween 2016.

IT JUST makes your heart melt to see skeletons, zombies and witches all dressed up in pink to support charity, and that's exactly what happened last night at the Pink Halloween.

An impressive 594 people attended the event to support Jodie's Inspiration and its late founder, Jodie McRae, who died earlier this month after a three year battle with breast cancer.

The venue was beautifully (and spookily) decorated to a black and pink theme with standout features including the pink ceiling drapes, lanterns from the Lismore Lantern Parade and hanging fairy lights on stage.

Attendees got behind the charity and put on their most creative, hilarious and beautiful costumes.

Jodie's Inspiration chairmain, Jesse Smith, delivered an emotion-filled speech to thank the community, commitee and board for their continued support.

"Up here looking out at all of you tonight fills my heart with absolute pride and gratitude,” he said.

"We truly are blessed with the support of so many people and I cannot thank each and everyone of you here tonight (enough) for what you give us.

"Without you we would not exist, so thank you.”

He then led everyone in a one-minute-long applause to the person behind it all, Ms McRae.

Each and every person quickly rose to their feet and with unwavering energy to celebrate her memory and the legacy she left behind.

Money raised on Saturday night will go towards the charity's next target for new equipment at the Lismore Base Hospital cancer unit.

Fundraising activities included tug-of-war, auctions, raffles, as well as best dressed competitions.

The next event on the Jodie's Inspiration calendar is centred around Ms McRae's favourite time of the year, Christmas.

It will be Christmas carols held on Sunday, December 18, at the Perradenya Estate, Caniaba.