GALLERY: Tropical Fruits get the party started in Lismore

The Tropical Fruits Parade 2016 officially opens the New Years Festival for the LGTBIQ+ community in the Northern Rivers.

THE feather boas, sequins, Lycra shorts and boots, plus high heels and wigs, they all came out in Lismore in the annual Tropical Fruits Parade.

The activity officially open the 28th Tropical Fruits New Years Festival 2016.

After the parade, and in front of a crowd of hundreds, Bundjalung queen Destini Haz Arrived offered a welcome to country.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith also welcomed the visitors and congratulated organisers for this year's event.

"Every year Tropical Fruits gets bigger and better," he said.

"I would like to remind Destiny Haz Arrived that I know the lyrics to every song from the Xanadu soundtrack, so let's put that on, I challenge you to a Xanadu-off!

"For Tropical Fruits I talk to two types of people: those who live here and those who will live here in the future, because many have come here to celebrate Tropical Fruits and ended up becoming part of our wonderful community," he said.

Tropical Fruits continues this New Year's Eve with the main party, plus a Pool Party and a Recovery Party on New Year's Day.

For details visit tropicalfruits.org.au.