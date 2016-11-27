GALLERY: The weird and the wonderful of Ballinale

Patsy Black, Mrs Polyster, Gillian Wallace and Mrs Polyester knit a "worm hole into another dimension” using recycled materials.

BALLINA artists had no major art shows which to attend until this weekend's Ballinale Art Festival.

Curator Caroline Wales said the pop-up show held at Spacemen Self Storage catered to the local art scene, crying out for shows.

"A lot of the collections were moved here from Sydney and Melbourne,” she said.

"Everyone was like: 'thank God we now have an event and we don't have to travel'.”

Over 30 artists collaborated to convert 20 self-storage units into interactive and colourful exhibits of paintings, moving images, and audio installations.

Brunswick graphic designer Caroline Lejeune said the small spaces provided intense and inmate experiences with each artist.

"I like the diversity of all the different mediums.

Gillian Wallace spent hours at the knitting installation and said a variety in exhibits catered for diverse tastes.

"It's been interesting, some things I didn't understand and some were amazing,” she said.