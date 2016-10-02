GALLERY: See the girls shine at Alstonville's Oceania Cup

U16's Mia Casagrande from the Alstonville Strikers and Isabella Carey from the Casino Cobras fight for possession during a Oceania Cup match.

HUNDREDS of female football players came together this weekend for two days full of competition during the only dedicated girls soccer cup in NSW.

The Alstonville-based Oceania Cup is now in its fourth year running.

Cup co-ordinator Matthew Wiltshire said 36 teams from across the region as well as Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane were greeted by perfect weather on both days.

He said the tournament was all about promoting girls and women playing football.

"We noticed girls football isn't promoted or pushed as much ... we just wanted the girls to get a bit more of the limelight,” Mr Wiltshire said.

"Also, we often get teams of girls who don't normally play, so it's an opportunity to try football and be a part of a team.”

The tournament invited U12s, U15s, U16s and Open A and B sides to compete in a 11-a-side format with a minimum of five 50-minute games played per team over the two days.

Games will end at 9pm tonight at Crawford Park and Geoff Watt Oval.

It was the Alstonville Football Club's treasurer John Noble who came up with the idea to host an annual event dedicated to female football players.

Mr Wiltshire said it was about five years in the making before its launch in 2013. The Oceania Cup is run by the Alstonville Football Club.