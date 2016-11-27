29°
GALLERY: Lightening strike fire burns 114 hectares

Alina Rylko
| 27th Nov 2016 9:31 AM
Peat fire burning at South Ballina.
Peat fire burning at South Ballina. Rural Fire Service

A FIRE lit by a lightening strike two weeks ago continues to burn at South Ballina on Sunday.

NSW Rural Fire Services spokesman John Redman said crews were attending to monitor and patrol the peat fire near South Ballina Beach Rd this morning to ensure it remains within containment lines.

"The fire is now burning in peat soil underground leading to smoke still being visible in the area,” he said.

"Up until this morning its burnt 114 hectares, it's a fair size, the good thing is it was caused by natural causes but in saying that it has taken a long time to get under control.”

Firefighters are working hard to flood the ground with water however a considerable amount of rain will need to fall to completely extinguish the fire.

The South Ballina fire is now considered under control and contained and no properties are currently under threat.

Meanwhile, an out of control fire lit by an undetermined cause on Skinners Shoot Rd, Skinner Shoot (near Byron Bay) early today will be investigated.

Fifteen fire fighters and five fire trucks were called to the grass fire from 7am today. The fire was contained at 8.45am.

"As of right now the fire is contained, the fire is now burning in peat on the edge of the Byron Bay township,” Mr Redman said.

"While it's contained residents may see smoke around the area.”

While at Thompson Rd in the Richmond Valley a large fire which started on Tuesday November 22 and was contained at 9.30pm on Saturday will be investigated.

"As of this morning 720 hectares have burnt,” Mr Redman said.

"Back burning has been completed.

"There are concerns about the danger of falling trees in the area and the fire fighters will be working to fix those trees today and tonight.

"The main thing today is cleaning up all the trees along Glenco Rd which was blocked by fallen trees.

"There are no houses in danger, it was pretty good work by fire fighters to stop three rural properties from becoming under threat.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay fire rural fire service south ballina fire thompson rd fire

Two investigations launched as bush and grass fires ravage the Northern Rivers at Ballina, Byron Bay and Thompson Rd near Bora Ridge.

