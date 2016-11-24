GALLERY: Do we have Australia's best home?

Peter and Joanna's Belongil Beach home is in the running for the finale of Foxtel's TV series I Own Australia's Best Home.

SO you think you live in a nice house?

Two Northern Rivers homes are finalists in Foxtel's reality TV show I Own Australia's Best Home.

The program, aired in Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel, have listed a home from Belongil and another one from Federal as part of their nine finalists.

1. Belongil: The Echo House

Perched on the grass above Belongil Beach, this family home underwent a massive renovation in 2010 to incorporate owner Joanna's passion for 'bio architecture'.

Joanna used non-toxic building materials, eco-friendly energy sources and the principals of feng shui, and it's also a beautiful, relaxed beach house and a heavenly place to raise a family.

Click here to tour the house.

2. Federal: Tropical Maze

When Melinda and her husband bought this 1910 farmhouse in Federal, it was quite run-down.

Mel got straight to work renovating the interiors and transforming the place into an elegant, light-filled family home with a coastal, British Colonial air.

Set on 40 extraordinary acres it includes rolling lawns, a pool, citrus grove, yoga studio and most magical of all, a full-sized maze.

Click here to tour the house.

Both houses were voted in as the winner of their respective episode by viewers.

The other finalists are located in Alice Springs (NT), Wilston (Queensland), Torquay (VIC), Whale Beach (NSW), Bilgola (NSW), North Perth (WA) plus another finalist to be chosen tonight.

The winner will be named on Wednesday, November 30, at 8.30pm on Lifestyle Channel.

Judges Neale Whitaker, Collette Dinnigan and Andrew Winter will choose the winner, who will be able to donate the prize of $30,000 to a charity of their choice.