GALLERY: Did we take your photo at the Bangalow Show?

The Bangalow Show enjoyed great numbers in spectators and competitors on Saturday.

IF YOU'RE selling you're smiling; and if you're buying you're crying.

That best sums up the beef cattle market according to stewards at the 117th Bangalow Show on Saturday at the A and I Hall and Showground.

Chief vealer steward Murray Deane said 56-head in categories from 90-440kg entered this year's event.

Stock entered reflected a stellar year for Kyogle, Clunes and Coraki farmers, who have enjoyed a mild winter, perfect for young cattle.

Combined with a national shortage in cattle, the producers are expected to sell their stock for record prices.

"There's been a dramatically short supply of cattle around the country and a lot of farmers are busy re-stocking,” Mr Deane said.

"We've got cattle going for record prices, like never seen before.

"Cattle with a live weight of 360-kg, they're worth $1300-head now, whereas two years ago, the same animal was about $700.

"It's not often you have fat cattle and big prices - we only dream of that.”

Alf Jarrett of Kyogle won Champion Vealer of the Show.

Beef steward Merrick Blok said 105-head of stud cattle vied for over 60 ribbons in categories from 200kg -1000kg.