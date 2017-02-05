Future of Australia's meat industry up for discussion

IN A changing trade landscape, the red meat industry in Australia could be facing an uncertain future.

A MAJOR topic of discussion at the Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) upcoming 2017 Global Markets Forum will be the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and the post Brexit fallout.

The forum, which includes events in Melbourne and Brisbane in March 2017, will focus on trade and market access opportunities for the red meat industry in coming years, including updates on MLA's 2017 trade priorities.

Trade and market access a priority

MLA General Manager International Markets Michael Finucan said future trade and market access was a high priority for the industry as a result of various global events, and the forum was an opportunity for producers and industry representatives to get the very latest insights.

"Trade agreements continue to present enormous opportunities for the Australian red meat industry, providing greater market access opportunities to increase the profitability of our industry," Mr Finucan said.

"The industry has had great success with recent bi-lateral free trade agreements over the last few years - with great benefits for red meat coming from agreements with China, Korea and Japan.

"Given our industry exports the majority of our product to international markets, any trade agreement has the potential to improve market access, lower import costs and reduce red tape."

Mr Finucan said with the recent uncertainty over agreements such as the TPP, trade opportunities and improved market access remained high on industry's agenda.

There are a number of bi-lateral trade agreements and regional agreements on the table at the moment.

Trade priorities

For the Australian red meat industry, priorities for trade negotiations include:

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP);

Australia-Indonesia Closer Economic Partnership Agreement;

Australia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement;

Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement;

Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement;

Brexit/UK FTA.

Domestic market programs will also be covered on the day.

MLA Forum details

The Melbourne event will have a specific focus on the sheepmeat industry, while the Brisbane forum will focus on the beef sector.

Both events will be open forums with producers and industry stakeholders in attendance.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage in discussion about the opportunities for red meat across global markets.

To register you attendance at the Melbourne event click here .

To register your attendance at the Brisbane event, click here .

Melbourne

Global Markets Information Forums

Date: 8.30am-12.30pm, Thursday, 9 March 2017

Location: Parkroyal Melbourne Airport, Arrival Drive, Melbourne Airport

Open information forums for MLA and red meat stakeholders, including MLA International Business Managers presentations on international and domestic market programs. MLA will also facilitate a session to include open discussion and feedback on programs.

Brisbane

Global Markets Information Forums

Date: 9.00am-4.00pm, Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Location: Royal on the Park Hotel, Cnr Alice and Albert Streets, Brisbane

Open information forums for MLA and red meat stakeholders, including MLA International Business Managers presentations on international and domestic market programs. MLA will also facilitate a session to include open discussion and feedback on programs.