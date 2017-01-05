Funeral fund set up for man, 26, who died at rave

Jake Monahan, of Nimbin died after taking an unknown substance at a New Year's rave party at Mt Lindesay.

A FUNERAL fund has been established for the Nimbin man who died after taking an unknown substance at a New Year's Day rave at Mt Lindesay on the Queensland-NSW border.

Since it was established about 11 hours ago, the GoFundMe for Jake Monahan's funeral has reached $1,015 of its $6,000 goal.

Tara Bayles, of Nimbin, launched the online campaign to help farewell the late 26-year-old.

"We've made this Gofundme page so people can donate to help with the costs of Jake's funeral," Ms Bayles wrote.

"Jake was the kind of person that always made you laugh and lit up the room when he arrived. He'll be extremely missed and never forgotten."

An artwork created in memory of Jake Monahan, of Nimbin. Contributed

Earlier this week, about 100 people attened a smoke cleansing ceremony held in Nimbin to mourn Mr Monahan's loss.

To donate, visit the Funeral Fund for Jake Monahan page.