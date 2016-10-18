26°
Funds boost for before and after school care

18th Oct 2016 9:59 AM
SCHOOLS FUNDING: Lismore MP Thomas George with studnets and staff at Bexhill Public School announcing Out of School funding. Contributed

MINISTER for Early Childhood Education and Member for Lismore, Thomas George visited one of the schools benefiting from the NSW Government's $20 million Before and After School Care Fund.

"Bexhill Public School will establish an Out of School Hours Care (OSHC) service as a result of a $29,050 grant provided by the NSW Government. This service will provide much needed support to hard working families in our local community.

"This funding is sure to make a big difference to our community, helping to provide more places in out of school hours care for local families,” Mr George said.

Ms Williams said applications are open for the second phase of Before and After School Care Fund grants.

"These grants are open to all schools that would like to establish or expand an out of school hours care program,” Mrs Williams said.

"Local councils that have unmet demand for before and after school care are also eligible to apply.

"Funding of up to $30,000 is available to help with costs such as fit-outs, tendering or equipment.

"Working parents need flexibility and we understand there is growing demand for before and after school care.

"Parents who need before and after school places are encouraged to get in touch with their school or local council and ask about these grants,” she said.

For more information on the Before and After School Care Fund, visit the Department of Education www.dec.nsw.gov.au/our-services/children-and-youth/out-of-hours-school-care-grant

