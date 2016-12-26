Fundraiser to help 'save tortured pig Polly'

APPEAL FOR HELP: Polly the pig's carers are asking the community to support them as the struggle to pay her on-going treatment.

CARERS for an 11-year-old pig, who was allegedly hurt during a brutal attack, are calling for community support to help with her road to recovery.

Polly is suffering from internal and external injuries after the incident earlier this month at the Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm near Nimbin.

The fundraising effort was triggered when Polly's ailing condition required a vet to be called out to the gardens on Christmas Eve.

Mounting vet bills are proving costly for Polly's carers, who are urging the community to dig deep to help the traumatised pig.

"We ask if you can donate even a little for Polly to start her recovery and become the happy pig she once was before the incident," the campaign page reads.

With no government funding, the non-profit, self-funded organisation is struggling to help Polly while maintaining their community education and permaculture training.

Visit the GoFundMe page to donate.