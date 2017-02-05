FUNDRAISER: How many 100 metres can you swim?

THANKS to a challenge from a Masters swimmer in Victoria a couple of years ago, the 100x 100 challenge is back.

The local Masters club, Duck Creek Mountain, is aiming to get a lot more people involved and is putting it out there to the community to ask how many 100s can you swim?

To make the event, which is being held at the Lismore Memorial pool in late March, as inclusive as possible tandem and relay teams are welcome and recognition will be given to people who swim 10, 25 and 50 100s.

Anybody who would like to participate but is worried about their swim fitness or technique is encouraged to come and start training with the adult swim squad on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 6am and Friday afternoons 4.30pm at the Memorial pool with coach Dee Hawkins.

The cost is $8 per session for coaching and no booking is required.

Celebrating after swimming the 100x100 event. Contributed

Anyone 15 or over can join the squad where all ages and abilities swim together and encourage each other to achieve their goals be it top level competition or to do Open Water swims or to be as fit as possible and enjoy good health.

Dee has been teaching a nuumber of local refugee children to swim for several months now and doing it for free but she is keen to expand the programme to include more children. The event will also be a fundraiser to help Dee pay for lane hire, buy swim equipment for the children, like flippers and goggles and pay for a years membership of the Lismore Workers swim club.

Participants are encouraged to seek sponsorship for the number of laps they swim or perhaps a local business could sponsor a relay team of their employees.

There will be other fundraising activities on the day like raffles and a barbeque as well.