Funding to manage flying fox colonies

FRESH funding is now available to help councils implement plans to manage the impact of flying fox colonies on their residents and ratepayers, according to Local Government NSW (LGNSW).

The peak body has announced the opening of access to further competitive funding within Stream 3 as part of the $1 million Flying-Fox Grant Program, which is funded by the Office of Environment and Heritage and administered by LGNSW.

Two initial funding streams - both of which will remain open until April 30 - provided funding to support emergency measures and the development of longer-term management plans for communities impacted by the native Australian mammal often referred to as a fruit bat.

"Flying foxes are a protected species and play a crucial role in pollinating native forests and spreading seeds to ensure longevity of the Australian bush,” an LGNSW spokeswoman said.

"During the day they gather in large roosts known as camps, which consist of hundreds to tens of thousands of individual creatures and are formed in seemingly random locations.

"But in recent times these camps have come into greater and greater collision with residential areas - possibly due to the greater reliable food supply offered by native eucalypt plantings and backyard fruit trees.”

A number of councils, including Clarence Valley, have already successfully accessed funding to develop long-term camp management plans and to implement actions in approved plans.

"The goal is to protect the amenity of life for residents in impacted areas without further threatening this ecologically important native species,” the spokeswoman said.