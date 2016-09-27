25°
From purr to a roar, Meow Meow is not kitten

Leah White
| 27th Sep 2016 6:00 PM
ANYTHING IS PAWSIBLE: Acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow returns to Lismore.
ANYTHING IS PAWSIBLE: Acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow returns to Lismore.

FELINE cabaret extraordinnaire Meow Meow will get up on stage this weekend to entice and do some crowd surfing in Lismore.

Melissa Madden Gray, stage name Meow Meow, is an Australian-born actress, dancer and cabaret performer who tours internationally.

Meow Meow's unique brand of kamikaze cabaret and performance art exotica has hypnotised, inspired and terrified audiences worldwide.

The artist's solo works have been curated by David Bowie, the legendary Pina Bausch and Mikhail Baryshnikov amongst others and she's performed everywhere from Poland to Shanghai.

We had a chat to Meow Meow ahead of her Feline Intimacy show.

What exactly is 'kamikaze cabaret'?

I guess the term has been used to describe my shows as they are fairly wild and perhaps ridiculously fearless.

I throw myself body and soul into the show (and sometimes the audience - literally!) what happens next is a risky new adventure every time.

Was cabaret and stage performance something you always wanted to get into?

My origins are sadly lost in the Martini mists of time.

There is not much difference between being 'on stage' and off for me - I simply am.

It seems like you have a fondness for all things feline - why is that?

I think it's more because of my voice that I am associated with the feline: from a purr to a roar.

Where do you come up with the material for your shows?

Divine intervention.

What's the most important thing, in your opinion, about performing in front of crowd?

When performing in front of the crowd, we're all in the same room at the same time, at least in the flesh.

We are not television, anything could happen.

It's special and real.

Some of your solo works were curated by David Bowie, what was he like and how did you two come to work together?

He curated one of my shows for his HighLine Festival in New York, and the Hiro Ballroom.

Well, it's like God is in the house, isn't it?

Have you spent much time in the Northern Rivers?

Tour guides welcome.

You have an incredible repertoire which incudes cabaret, opera singer, actor, comedian, dancer - do you ever sleep?

I'm excessive, clearly.

What can audiences can expect from your Lismore show?

Hilarity and music.

  • At Lismore City Hall this Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm. For details visit norpa.org.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cabaret, lismore, meow meow, norpa, whatson

