From Lismore pubs to the heavy metal world stage

Mick Jeffery playing with Aversions Crown which is releasing a new album this month.

WHEN Mick Jeffery started his music career, he was playing low-key gigs at the Tatts Hotel in Lismore.

But since then his life has changed dramatically.

His band, Aversions Crown, now headlines shows in Germany and Switzerland, playing to thousands of fans so obsessed that they have tattoos of the band's name.

They have supported popular metal bands such as Devildriver, Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Soilwork, Thy Art is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Within Ruins, and played at the Unify Gathering and Taste Of Anarchy.

Mr Jeffery spent many years in Lismore forming connections and developing his music, spending hundreds of hours of recording, touring and music videos.

He studied a Bachelor of Contemporary Music and secondary education from 2004 to 2007 at Southern Cross University and had success with his band, City in Panic, which supported Parkway Drive and I Killed The Prom Queen.

"Probably since I was 18 or 19 I have been driving around the coast of Australia and I'm 31 now," he said.

He's toured Australia from Perth to Brisbane at least 20 times with City in Panic, Widow the Sea and Aversions Crown.

Aversions Crown is now set to release its second album, Xenocide, on January 20 through their label Nuclear Blast.

It's a milestone achievement for the band as they continue to build an international name and reputation, refining their potent mix of "brutal death metal speed and violence" with sinister atmospherics and audio manipulation.

"I never kind of thought I would ever been doing stuff like this when I was living in Lismore," Mr Jeffery said.

"I would just be playing the Tatts and places like that and occasionally make trips up to Brisbane and Gold Coast.

"And that was awesome and super exciting.

"And then a few years later to be doing this other stuff is mind blowing."

Mr Jeffery said Aversions Crown's new album had a modern death metal sound. They scrutinised every small detail, including which particular gauge of string to use, to ensure that the Drop F tuning came out tight and crisp in the dry signal which was then mastered by Mark Lewis from Audio Hammer in Florida.

"All the things I liked about the band have improved on this record," he said.

"The technicality has stepped up, especially Jayden's drumming, where we let him off the chain a little bit more, and some of the stuff he has played is pretty insane.

"Our new vocalist, Mark Poida, has just added a whole new dimension to the sound of the band."

Mr Jeffery said the turnaround time in the studio was quick due to guitarist Chris Cougan having an enormous back catalogue of material.

Aversions Crown will take Xenocide to stages around the world in 2017.