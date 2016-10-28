Friendly clowns ready for Pink Halloween

TICKLED PINK: Lismore Clinic's friendly clowns Mel Rumble, Jodie McLean, Maree Cocciola and Kerry Drechsler are looking forward to the sold-out Pink Halloween event this weekend.

LISMORE Clinic's friendly clowns have positioned Jodie's Inspiration collection tins across the Northern Rivers in the lead-up to the charity's hallmark event, Pink Halloween.

The sold-out fundraiser will be held at the Trinity Catholic College sports centre tomorrow night and 600 people are expected to attend.

The event is being billed as Lismore's biggest party of the year and will feature raffles, auctions, live entertainment, a tug-of-war competition and prizes for best fancy dress.

Pink Halloween has attracted a prize pool of more than $17,000, with framed NRL and soccer jerseys to be auctioned and a range of goods and services to be won.

The prizes range from holidays and river cruises to female beauty packs, electrical equipment and power tools.

Tickets for the raffle, to be drawn on December 18, will be also sold on the night for $2 or three tickets for $5.

Prizes in this raffle include a three-night P&O Cruise, $500 women's gift pack and $500 tyre voucher.

Jodie's Inspiration was set up by Lismore woman Jodie McRae, who died early this month after a long battle with a rare form of breast cancer.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Jodie's Inspiration I sincerely thank our generous sponsors, prize donors and supporters for helping us put together a fantastic night of fun," the charity's chairwoman, Jesse Smith, said.