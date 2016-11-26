Free food! No, seriously

NORTHERN RIVERS residents will be the first in the state to enjoy free samples from the Coles Food Truck, as part of its epic 100-stop adventure around Australia.

Locals from the Northern Rivers can join in on Coles' biggest ever sampling tour and try slices of Coles Ultimate Pizza Range from their Food Truck for free.

The Coles Food Truck hopes to give 300,000 Australians the opportunity to try products from the increasingly popular Coles Brand range, as it travels through metro and regional locations in every state and territory.

Coles Marketing Director George Dymond is excited to give to locals the opportunity to try the Coles Brand range.

"Coles is asking Ballina and Lismore residents to vote with their taste buds on Coles Brand products,” Mr Dymond said.

"We know Australians love pizza and we're so confident in the taste and quality of our Coles Brand Ultimate range that we want to share it with as many people as possible.

"Coles Ultimate Pizza Range features four classic flavours with some exciting twists, all on a rustic stone baked base.

We believe they are a step up in the frozen pizza category and our customers will love the taste and price.”

The Coles Food Truck is making 18 stops throughout New South Wales and the ACT and covering more than 1,500km, before traveling to Victoria in December.

The Coles Food Truck will pull in these locations as part of Coles' biggest sampling tour.

Lismore Junior District Cricket, 60 Dawson Street, on Saturday November 26 from 10am-5pm.

Ballina Missingham Park Amphitheatre, Kingsford Smith Dr, on Sunday, November 27 from 10am-3pm.

Coles Ballina, Corner Fox St/Kerr St, on Monday, November 28 from 10am-3pm.