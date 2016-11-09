Fraudsters target Northern Rivers businesses

POLICE have sent out a warning to local businesses about a number of fraud incidences in the area.

"All businesses in the Tweed Byron area are advised we are encountering a professional group of offenders targeting local businesses using stolen credit cards," police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command posted on their official Facebook page.

"The offenders are contacting local Tweed Heads businesses over the phone and placing large orders.

"They are using a stolen credit card to pay for the goods over the phone.

"They then arrange to have a third party to attend and collect the goods.

"On arrival the offenders are producing fraudulent identification and are driving hired motor vehicles which, also have been obtained with fraudulent Identification."

The tweed Byron Local Area Command are encouraging local businesses NOT to take any purchase orders over the phone using credit cards to pay for the goods, unless a well established business relationship has been confirmed or the person placing the order is well known to staff.

If anyone has any information regarding this kind of offence they can contact Tweed Heads Police 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given anonymously.