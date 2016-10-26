31°
Fraudster caught out after theft

26th Oct 2016 4:19 PM
A 39-year-old man from Gorokan, Central Coast, will face Court next month after a fraud incident at Ballina.

Police will allege that in July the man has attended a service station in Ballina and put $92.88 worth of fuel into his vehicle. He then quickly driven off without paying.

Police used CCTV to track the man down to Gorokan where he was interviewed.

He will now face Ballina Local Court on one count of 'Dishonestly obtain property by deception'.

An application will be put to the Court for $92.88 compensation to be paid to the service station.

Lismore Northern Star
Missing man update: Police have made a breakthrough

FEARS were held for a man who had missing for weeks, but police today made a breakthrough.

Why Lismore women can't march to Reclaim the Night

Lismore Women's Health and Resource Centre manager Mary Willis with Reclaim the Night co-ordinator Tracey Devine, councillor Christine Henry and administrator Diane Latta who are worried the event may be called off due to cost. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

For the first time in the event's history, no march will be held

Amusement park tragedies that shocked the world

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

The Dreamworld incident is not the first tragedy to occur

Ho, ho, ho! Is it too early for Santa to come to town?

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Big man in red will make a (very) early appearance at Ballina

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Ballina Prawn Festival will not be free this year

Ballina Prawn Festival 2013. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

This year's festival will be a ticketed event

The Living End are coming to Byron Bay

The Living End

The Living End are going on the road in 2017 for a regional tour

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans who liked the first film.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

House of ill repute set to open in Ballina next month

MORE THAN A CHICKEN RANCH: Pictured are Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman, right)) with her girls (from left) Bronte Walsh, Abby McCalman, Jacinta Hunter, Emma Buckman and Iesha Williams in rehearsals for the Ballina Players' production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

New production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Spacious Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $765,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $600,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th Nov...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Stunning Byron Bay home with Acres and Business Opportunity

397 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to ... $3,250,000

Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to believe that this magnificent residence is only minutes away from Byron Bay's main...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

New Price $750,000 - $800,000!

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $750,000 to...

Spacious Home With Pool & Ocean Views Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals