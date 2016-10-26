Fraudster caught out after theft

A 39-year-old man from Gorokan, Central Coast, will face Court next month after a fraud incident at Ballina.

Police will allege that in July the man has attended a service station in Ballina and put $92.88 worth of fuel into his vehicle. He then quickly driven off without paying.

Police used CCTV to track the man down to Gorokan where he was interviewed.

He will now face Ballina Local Court on one count of 'Dishonestly obtain property by deception'.

An application will be put to the Court for $92.88 compensation to be paid to the service station.