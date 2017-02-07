Frauds are growing at an 'alarming rate'

BE VIGILANT: Crime manager, Det Insp Cameron Lindsay urged the community to be aware of fraudulent activity.

VULNERABLE people are at risk of being "hoodwinked” by increasing scams around the Northern Rivers, the Richmond Local Area Command's crime manager said.

Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the latest fraud is related to a fake email which issued a fine by the Australian Federal Police.

He said the email contained a hyperlink that once clicked would destroy your computer memory or illegally obtain your bank details to be defrauded.

Det Insp Lindsay urged the community to be vigilant about potential scammers and warned frauds are "wide and varied” around the country.

"It's extremely frustrating and concerning for police to see such large increases in fraud, it is growing at an alarming rate,” Det Insp Lindsay said.

"It's not the only scheme and it's important people check the emails they receive, where it's come from and don't click on any suspicious links.

"If in doubt, contact that organisation via telephone and establish and confirm that what you've received is verified.”

He said the nature of scams being run internationally or outside the jurisdiction of NSW Police makes it difficult for fraudsters to be brought to justice.

"It is difficult then to chase that money down and also to arrest those perpetrators.”