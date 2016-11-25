Four straight days of thunderstorms predicted for our region

We could be in for a number of storms over the next few days.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting potential afternoon thunderstorms for at least the next four days as summer heat descends over the Northern Rivers.

Parts of the region are also set to record five straight days of plus 30 degree temperatures with the mercury peaking late next week with temperatures of up to 35 degrees.

The chance of a thunderstorm is most likely on Sunday.

Light showers are also expected to accompany the heat, with a 60% chance of up to 3mm on Saturday and a 70% chance of 3mm on Sunday.

Showers will then continue throughout next week.

North Coast Storm Chasers have predicted some of the thunderstorms over the next few days could be classed as severe, with the potential for gale force winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and hail.

On its Facebook page, the group's founder Antonio Parancin said Saturday's instability would be caused by moist and warm east to northeast winds coming off the ocean and feeding into a trough over the Great Dividing Range.

Cool upper atmospheric temperatures combined with warm surface temperatures due to clear and sunny skies will add instability to the mix.

But while thunderstorms will "almost certainly" develop west of the ranges, NCSC says they could "die" out before moving east toward the coast.

On its map the chance of storms is most pronounced between Tenterfield and Kyogle.

"However when these storms form, if you find yourself under one you will very likely see heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding, possibly gusty winds and small to moderate sized hail is possible due to cold upper temps," Mr Parancin posted.

"There is a slight chance we will see thunderstorms make their way closer to the coast closer to the evening however its very likely at this stage that we might only see some hit and miss patchy thundery rain, before completely dying off."