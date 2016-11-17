Four bushfires burning across Northern Rivers

FOUR bushfires are currently burning on the Northern Rivers.

The Rural Fire Service currently has three of them listed as 'Under Control', but one of them is still 'Being Controlled'.

RELATED: Firies finally manage to contain South Ballina blaze

A bushfire at South Ballina which has caused havoc for nearby residents is still listed as being 118ha in size, but under control.

Two bushfires at Bora Ridge are 75ha and 10ha, but are also under control by firefighters.

However, this morning a fire at Taverner's Road, Little Black Creek near Kyogle is listed as still being controlled.

The fire is currently reported as being 5ha in size.

Local residents should stay alert, follow any instructions given to them by firefighting crews, and keep up to date with information on the Rural Fire Service website.