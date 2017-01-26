Four big companies expected in $10 million office block

Managing director at Lipman, David Moffat, and Bennett Construction general manager, Darryl Piper, are excited about the upcoming launch of the $10 million office block in Lismore.

ONE of the big four banks, a federal tenant, legal firm and QBE Workers Compensation are four of the companies moving, or looking to move, into Lismore's new $10 million, four-storey-high office block.

The "premium top floor" is the last floor available for lease and its a 1200sq m space unlike any other, according to the general manager of Bennett Construction, Darryl Piper.

He said there would be an official opening in April for the block that was "nearly finished".

"We're very close to having the second floor completely let ... we're very close to having the bottom floor and cafe let."

Bennett Construction, purchased by the Lipman Group in December, is behind many multimillion dollar developments in the region, from St Vincent's Hospital and the Lismore Regional Gallery to the Lennox Head and Ballina community centres.

"They're a family company (Lipman Group) of 50 years, we're a family company of 78 years, what we found is there were so many common threads between us," Mr Piper said.

"With the Bennett name and what it means to us, it was very important if we were going to consider selling for it to be to the right people, and the Lipman people are the right people."

Mr Piper said his family, the Bennett family, had been looking at a succession plan for some time.

Managing director at Lipman, David Moffat, said the sale was all about preserving the Bennett name.

"What really appealed to us was what (Mr Piper) was saying about the Bennett name and securing a future for the name," he said.

"We thought it was also a good chance for us to get a bit more access into the Northern Rivers and south east Queensland area."