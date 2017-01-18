FOUND: 10 swimming spots to help you cool down

LOOKING for a place to swim to cool down from this crazy heatwave?

There are so many beautiful spots around the Northern Rivers, we have done up a list that may help.

It may not include all secret spots but there may be something there for you.

1. Killen Falls at Tintenbar

A beautiful spot not far from the car park, where a waterfall plunges into a large waterhole. There's even a cave behind the waterfall that you can sit in.

Lake Ainsworth Contributed

2. Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head

This tea tree lake at the northern end of town is the perfect spot to take the kids for a splash. It's surrounded by shady trees, sandy shores and is close enough to the shops so you can grab an ice-cream afterwards.

Main Beach Byron Bay

3. Our beautiful beaches

We're spoilt for choice on the North Coast! We have so many amazing beaches to choose from. Just make sure you follow the advice of lifesavers and only swim between the red and yellow flags.

Phil Read of Sydney, and Jim Parsons of Ballina, doing a bit of fishing at the Serpentine in Ballina. Doug Eaton

4. The Serpentine, Ballina

This is a kid-friendly spot near Missingham Bridge. The water is shallow and the currents are usually gentle, unlike the other side of the bridge at The Spit, where incoming or outgoing tides can be strong. Car parking spaces are rare - it's best to get in early!

Shaws Bay, Ballina. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

5. Shaws Bay, Ballina

No sharks in here, although you're likely to spot a few jumping mullet. Don't worry, they don't bite. This is a good spot to enjoy salt water without the fear of sharks or bluebottles. There are showers to rinse off afterwards, and public toilets across the road. A word of warning: The water does get quite deep, so make sure the kids stay where they can touch the bottom.

6. Blue Pool, Evans Head

While some people suggest it's best not to swim there, it's still a popular spot for locals to cool off.

7. Evans River, Evans Head

A short walk from Silver Sands Caravan Park and a kiosk near by.

There are bbqs, showers and plenty of room for the little ones to splash around in.

8. Woodburn Park, Woodburn

There is a little stretch of sand where the ferry used to land, that is handy for a little splash around and a cool down.

9. Whian Whian Falls

These are more than a little out of the way but if you are near Dunoon and head towards Rocky Creek Dam. The water is clear and it is very, very cool.

10. Your own bathtub

Failing all else, get a small fan, fill up the bathtub with cold water, take your favourite book and enjoy.