Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran will stand trial in the distirct court on 37 child sex related charges. Photo: Rodney Stevens/ The Northern Star

A FORMER Woodlawn Catholic College educator is expected to appear before Sydney District Court today over a range of sexual assault charges.

James Sampson Doran pleaded not guilty to 37 charges ranging from sexual assault and indecency to having homosexual intercourse with a student during the 1970s and 1980s. The court found him guilty late last year.

The court will determine a sentencing date for the 82-year-old former boarding school principal.