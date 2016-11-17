FOR RENT: Beer lovers and supermodels only need apply

PERFECT ROOM-MATE: Elle MacPherson would have no problem finding a room to rent in Evans Head.

RENTALS in Evans Head are often hard to come by but if you like a beer or are a 'super-model' type you could be in luck.

Craig Smith is one of many recently arrived truck drivers working on the new bypass and sharing a four bedroom house.

He recently posted an ad on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page as a bit of fun looking for a room mate.

"Three very cool married blokes working here on the highway have a spare room to rent," it said.

"Fully furnished, suit another roadworker that doesn't mind a beer after work, or a super model type girl that can cook, clean, vacuum etc."

Mr Smith said he was obviously joking as they are not too worried if they don't get anyone to share their residence.

"Ha ha was a bit of a joke," he said.

"One of the guys moved out yesterday and his room is free.

"We don't mind paying more so not too worried if we get anyone.

"The rent is $500 a week and we were splitting it four ways but now we'll just split it three ways."

Mr Smith said while they were working away from their families, they had to find ways to have a bit of fun.

"(We) don't really need someone but if someone is looking and paying a fortune, yell out."