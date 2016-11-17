26°
News

FOR RENT: Beer lovers and supermodels only need apply

Samantha Elley
| 17th Nov 2016 3:43 PM
PERFECT ROOM-MATE: Elle MacPherson would have no problem finding a room to rent in Evans Head.
PERFECT ROOM-MATE: Elle MacPherson would have no problem finding a room to rent in Evans Head. SANDRO CAMPARDO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RENTALS in Evans Head are often hard to come by but if you like a beer or are a 'super-model' type you could be in luck.

Craig Smith is one of many recently arrived truck drivers working on the new bypass and sharing a four bedroom house.

He recently posted an ad on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page as a bit of fun looking for a room mate.

"Three very cool married blokes working here on the highway have a spare room to rent," it said.

"Fully furnished, suit another roadworker that doesn't mind a beer after work, or a super model type girl that can cook, clean, vacuum etc."

Mr Smith said he was obviously joking as they are not too worried if they don't get anyone to share their residence.

"Ha ha was a bit of a joke," he said.

"One of the guys moved out yesterday and his room is free.

"We don't mind paying more so not too worried if we get anyone.

"The rent is $500 a week and we were splitting it four ways but now we'll just split it three ways."

Mr Smith said while they were working away from their families, they had to find ways to have a bit of fun.

"(We) don't really need someone but if someone is looking and paying a fortune, yell out."

Lismore Northern Star
Big W's survival - and 22,000 jobs - no longer guaranteed

Big W's survival - and 22,000 jobs - no longer guaranteed

THE shock resignation of BIG W chief executive officer Sally Macdonald has prompted speculation that the retail giant’s survival is not guaranteed.

Ballina man: 'Jet ski hoons should go to Queensland'

YES OR NO: Should jet skis be banned in the Ballina Shire?

Should the "motorbikes of the water" be banned in the Ballina Shire?

Should the meningococcal vaccine be free?

"I find it one of the scariest diseases ... it happens so quickly"

8 kids caught for lighting 20 fires on one night

Fires at Tabulam had been deliberately lit by eight children, some younger than 10 years old.

Fires burnt through 20 acres and took four hours to extinguish

Local Partners

FOR RENT: Beer lovers and supermodels only need apply

RENTALS in Evans Head are often hard to come by, unless you are Elle MacPherson...

Heroic rescue of baby Finn

This 5 week old black flying fox was rescued from a precarious situation on the end of a branch of a silky oak tree 15 meters high.

Young flying fox stuck on end of tree branch

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

The band Boy & Bear. Supplied by On The Map PR.

Local and visiting artists on stage this week

Fly high above Byron Bay this summer

SUMMER FUN: Circus Arts kicks off its Park and Fly project at Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

A flying trapeze event is set to transform the town's foreshore

Gig Guide: Who's on and what's hot

ABOVE: Direct from Las Vegas and following a sold out tour of the US and the UK, The Rat Pack is in Ballina this week.

The gigs that you'll love this week

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

LOCAL and visiting artists, films and more this week

  • News

  • 17th Nov 2016 3:00 PM

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

Let the music take you to Mullum this weekend

IT'S ON: All music roads will take you to Mullumbimby from tonight.

Mullum Music festival starts tonight

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

What you need to know about Mullum Music Fest

COMMUNITY EVENT: Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival.

"It's a genuine meeting of artists and community"

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Open Times: Saturday, 19 November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm ... Auction 26th...

Open Times: Saturday, 19 November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a...

Tallawong&#39; 8.59ha (21.2 acres) 15km to Byron Bay

221 Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 4 $1,795,000 ...

This is a unique opportunity to secure one of Byron's iconic rural properties with close proximity to town, beaches and bush. Set amongst stunning tropical rain...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 $1,750,000

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,750,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!