29°
News

Food hub: Up to 400 Northern Rivers' jobs at risk

Hamish Broome
| 21st Nov 2016 11:45 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN APPLICATION for a $23 million food hub on Bangalow Rd at Bangalow is still before Byron Shire Council but its ultimate fate will rest with a higher authority.

The Joint Regional Planning Panel, a state decision making body which adjudicates on significant developments worth more than $20 million, is expected to decide early next year whether the development is fit for the location.

"75%" of Bangalow residents opposed

Bangalow residents opposed to the controversial development say "75%" of them are against it.

President of the Bangalow Progress Association Tony Hart said residents were calling for a public hearing by the joint planning panel to ensure they understood community concerns in full.

"It gives the community a chance to comment directly," Mr Hart said.

"This is probably the biggest development in Bangalow's history."

Mr Hart said only a year ago Bangalow started to work towards a village plan and most people wanted the village to remain small.

"And suddenly this sort of development comes in which threatens all these aspects of the town," he said.

"The implications of the traffic flow from a development of that size... haven't been well presented or well understood," Mr Hart said.

"They've got 500 carparks... if you've got 500 vehicles going in daily, that's a lot of traffic."

Up to 400 jobs at risk: developer

"We're not wanting to build car parks," said head developer Bart Elias.

"Council is constantly reviewing the carpark policy and we're just following the rules. Council requires that many [500] car parks."

Mr Elias said Council had required him to install 240 car parks in another of his developments, in Byron Bay but "to date that's occupied by about 40%."

Mr Elias said formals studies on traffic impacts from the proposed development showed "satisfactory" results and had been submitted to Council.

Responding to residential concerns about the growth of Bangalow, he said "I don't think the size is an issue".

"It's creating 350 - 400 jobs in the food production and agri-business sector," he said and listed Brookfarm, Salumi Australia and Hemp Foods Australia as examples of Northern Rivers' companies interested in operating from the site.

Mr Elias said he'd heard concerns from residents about impacts on Bangalow's heritage values but they held little relevance considering the "dog's breakfast on the other side of the road", an industrial estate.

"If that doesn't impact on the heritage than our development certainly doesn't either," he said.

"There's a lot of propaganda going around.

"Someone tried to say we had plans for a 1,000 sqm restaurant, I don't think there's any restaurant that big in Australia, it's just a ridiculous claim.

"[The Bangalow Progress Association] is the same group that complains about everything."

Still under assessment: Council

Byron Shire Council sustainable director of environment and economy, Ms Shannon Burt, said the development application for the Bangalow Food Hub was still under assessment by council staff.

"Issues regarding traffic and access to the site from Lismore Rd remain under review and are being discussed with the Roads and Maritime Service," Ms Burt said.

"The application is likely to be reported to the Joint Regional Planning Panel for consideration in the early new year, once outstanding matters have been resolved," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow byron shire council car parks development heritage northern rivers

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Sunrise cricket 'a good omen' for Schoolies

LETTING LOOSE: Byron Bay Schoolies are bucking the party hard stereotype created in previous years according to event otganisers.

Schoolies here for a "Byron time" say organisers

Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

Man charged with murder after stabbing death at North Lismore.

VIDEO: Homicide squad investigate fatal father-son stabbing

Can you help this community group go solar powered?

Local disability services organisation fundraising for solar

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Food hub: Up to 400 Northern Rivers' jobs at risk

500 car parks versus 400 jobs in Bangalow

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Stallholders sell their goods from shipping containers and the Lismore Revolve Shop is also open so people can browse for second-hand goods.

Where to get your fresh coffee and produce from

Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

Sunday's bike to the beach for mens' health.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

BRAD Pitt is reportedly "angry" and thinks his children are being turned against him.

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

Dreamland play like coming to a 'party'

NORPA's production of Dreamland rehearses at the Eureka Hall under the direction of NORPA artistic director Julian Louis.

Dreamland performance set to wow audiences

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

FUN: Ghosne Aoun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival.

It is so much more than great music

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Rare as hen’s teeth!

3 Poplar Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 1 1 1 Contact Agent

This five acre parcel of land set on two titles is a rarity! Offering a unique position 1km from the centre of Mullumbimby. Boasting 3 street frontages and...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Guide $1,300,000 ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!