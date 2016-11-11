30°
News

Fluoride fight: Northern Rivers group pushes for ban

Claudia Jambor | 11th Nov 2016 2:30 PM
CHALLENGE MOUNTING: Lismore activist Al Oshlack is working with the Fluoride Free Northern Rivers group in a final effort to ban the controversial substance from Lismore's water supply.
CHALLENGE MOUNTING: Lismore activist Al Oshlack is working with the Fluoride Free Northern Rivers group in a final effort to ban the controversial substance from Lismore's water supply. Claudia Jambor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ANTI-FLUORIDE group is planning a Federal Court challenge to have water fluoridation banned in Australia.

Fluoride Free Northern Rivers has worked with local solicitors to form a legal brief which they hope will move them a step closer to mounting a Federal Court challenge against the Therapeutics Goods Administration.

Legal consultant for the activist group, Al Oshalck, said they were waiting for the opinion of barristers assessing the brief to determine whether their challenge can proceed.

Mr Oshlack said Lismore City Council could not ban fluoridation locally because it handed over the authority to the State Government to manage in 2013.

He said the Federal Court challenge signified the organisation's last hope of banning fluoride in Lismore's water supply.

"The only way we are going to stop fluoride in Lismore water is to stop it in the whole of Australia,” Mr Oshlack said.

The legal brief focuses on concerns about fluoride compounds being used for water fluoridation that are not registered therapeutic products or are exempt from registration under the Therapeutics Goods Act.

A TGA spokeswoman said: "Fluoride compounds may be capable of various applications, some of which are therapeutic goods and some are not. Fluoride is not used to purify or treat drinking water.”

She said "the TGA does not consider fluoride compounds when used for the fluoridation of drinking water to be a 'therapeutic good' and therefore does not regulate these products”.

The TGA does not regulate fluoridated drinking water as the issue is managed by individual states and territories.

Mr Oshlack said: "A TGA 2011 Order allowing 'substances for use in the ... treatment of drinking water, providing no claims are made for therapeutic use' makes it unlawful the claims by water authorities including Rous Water and the local pro fluoride lobby of the purported therapeutic value of water fluoridation.”

The TGA spokeswoman said exemption mentioned in the Therapeutic Goods (Excluded Goods) Order No.1 of 2011 refers to "substances for use in the purification or treatment of drinking water”, and not specifically to 'fluoridated drinking water'.

Mr Oshlack expects the matter to commence next February or March.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  al oshlack fluoridation of drinking water fluoride fluoride free northern rivers lismore lismore city council

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

THE NCEIA will be celebrating 25 years celebrating the best local music with an extra special awards ceremony on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club

Your say: We don't care if Aldi kills Coles, Woolies

Aldi sign.

Readers scoff at idea Aldi could kill off Coles, Woolworths

Govt now has 'tremendous power' to catch and kill sharks

A shark swims off the beach at Cudgen.

Shark nets will be soon be legal on every beach in NSW.

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Hear the best stories from the Antiques Roadshow

FAVORITES: three of the Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan are touring Australia next year.

Celebrating 40 years of BBC's iconic TV show

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

THE NCEIA will be celebrating 25 years celebrating the best local music with an extra special awards ceremony on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!