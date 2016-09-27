Fluoride completely healthy, says medical authority

THERE IS "insufficient evidence" linking public water fluoridation at current Australian levels with bone diseases such as osteoporosis, according to the National Health and Medical Research Council.

The council has released a draft paper revisiting its position on fluoridation in light of new research "examining the relationship between fluoride levels in drinking water and possible impacts on health".

Also motivating the report was public concern from some quarters about "the health effects from drinking water fluoridated within Australia's recommended range".

Some of the possible negative health impacts of fluoridation reviewed in the draft paper included cancer, kidney disease, cardiovascular issues, cognitive function, low birth weight, and skeletal diseases.

But the NHMRC found that the levels of water fluoridation in Australia were not associated with any harmful health effects.

It found no evidence that fluoridation in Australia led to osteoporosis, despite limited evidence in some countries of a link.

In those countries, the level of (naturally occurring) fluoride was at least three to five times higher than in Australia.

"Over 60 years of research supports the conclusion that fluoridating water helps to prevent tooth decay, by protecting against damage and helping with the repair of teeth," the paper states.

"All of the studies in previous reviews and in the 2016 NHMRC Evidence Evaluation found that water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by 26-44% in children, teenagers and adults.

The only cosmetic impact of fluoridation was an 8% higher incidence of dental fluorisis, or white spots on the teeth.

But in Lismore, which controversially voted to fluoridate in 2014 after years of debate, the fluoride debate hasn't entirely dissolved.

The fluoride recently introduced to Lismore and Ballina's water supplies are concentrated at levels of up to 1mg per litre, or 1 part per million.

Lismore City councillor Vanessa Grindon-Ekins said the United States had taken steps to reduced its concentration of fluoride from 1.0 to 0.7mg per litre and Australia should be following its lead.

She said while the NHMRC's recommended fluoride concentration was between 0.6 and 1.1mg per litre, it had not listed any recommended dosage, meaning the amount a person should ingest each day.

She noted dosage could change depending on how many glasses of tap water or cups of tea people drank per day.

Cr Grindon-Ekins said Rous Water councillors had already made a request to reduce the concentration at the local dosing plants.

But a bigger decision on whether to continue with fluoridation was "out of our hands", said Cr Grindon-Ekins, because Lismore City Council had previously voted to surrender the decision to the State Government.