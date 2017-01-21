Flower beds destroyed at Northern Rivers war memorial

FRUSTRATED: Nimbin District Memorial caretaker Paul Le Bars is disappointed someone would go to the trouble of decapitating flowers around the memorial.

NIMBIN District Memorial caretaker Paul Le Bars is furious after finding flowers he had lovingly nurtured ripped out of the gardens and strewn around the memorial.

"I don't understand what's behind such an aimless thing,” he said.

Mr Le Bars said he was disappointed by the action, saying it showed a complete disregard for the monument and the community.

To most people, it might seem like a minor incident with a few flowers destroyed.

But the plants were the the result of 17 years of beautification work between Mr Le Bars and Gai Reid.

As caretaker, he visits up to three times a week to maintain, water and weed the area.

"When it is trashed we are the ones to pick up the pieces,” Mr Le Bars said.

The plant bed surrounds the Nimbin District Memorial in the centre of town, opposite the pub, which is used on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day to commemorate fallen soldiers.

Mr Le Bars doesn't want to make a mountain out of a molehill, but he reminded visitors to treat the town with respect and care.

He said the area had sentimental value for certain members of the public.

"A lot of people hold the memorial in high regard,” he said.

Mr Le Bars said he often received compliments about his efforts, which includes liaising with Lismore City Council and Bunnings to ensure the memorial was freshly painted, a new bench installed and concreting done.

"Even though it is just a small garden people like to sit in a colourful setting,” he said.

He also said Nimbin was a town with a lot of civic pride.

In an unrelated incident, Wilson McClelland was shocked and disgusted to find faeces and toilet paper strewn across his family's private cemetery at Blue Knob.

Mr McClelland said he found the scene unsettling as both his parents and aunt were buried at the site which his family has used for burials since 1923.

"I can't fathom it,” he said.

"It is such a peaceful place.”

He said he hoped people reflected on the nature of respecting private and public land and the effect their actions can have.