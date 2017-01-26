Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

An image from the film Hitch by Bangalow film maker Poppy Walker.

1. Flickerfest



THE short film festival returns with the best short films from the Byron region, Australia and the world across one cinema-packed short film weekend.

Starting tomorrow Friday with the Best of International Shorts, on Saturday Flickerfest will feature Best of Australian and our own Byron All Shorts, including Hitch, by Bangalow film maker Poppy Walker and In a Canefield, winner of Best Cinematography at the Flickefest Awards 2017.

Saturday also features the Best of Australian and Sunday will showcase the Short Laughs Comedy selection.

At Mullum Civic Hall from Friday to Sunday. For details and tickets go to iQ.org.au.

2. The Incorruptible

ON STAGE: Actors Kasadevi Curtis, John Rado and Daryl White in a scene of The Incorruptible. John McCormick

WHAT does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017? Mullumbimby's Drill Hall Theatre Co has produced a witty and powerful satire on the nature of political corruption, opening today.

The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a man of the land, plucked from obscurity by power brokers to become the ideal politician.

Opening today at the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby, the production has seven performances, including two Sunday matinees.

Tickets, $25 / $22, from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or at drillhalltheatre.org.au.

3. The Swamps

RETRO: Byron Bay band The Swamps are Matthew Armitage on guitar / vocals and Matt 'Swanny' Swan on drums. They play a dynamic live show of forgotten gems and classics from the 1950s and 1960s.

IF it's good enough for Margot Robbie's wedding, it's good enough for a Friday night at the Lennox Hotel, right?

The local duo, which recently made headlines by playing at the secretive Byron Bay wedding of the Hollywood star, are well-known for playing a music set that evokes the soundtrack of a Tarantino film, with rock and punk versions of old blues and classic rock songs.

At the Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head, tomorrow Friday from 9.30pm

4. Tijuana Cartel

Tijuana Cartel. Contributed

TIJUANA Cartel are saddled up and back on the Australian touring trail with their newest album, Psychedelicatessen, a tripped-out concept album.

They'll be playing an extended dance set, featuring material from their entire catalogue.

At Hotel Brunswick, 4 Mullumbimbi St, Brunswick Heads, tomorrow Friday from 8pm. Free event.

5. Lime and Steel

Blue Mountains folk band Lime and Steel.

WITH roots-down banjo fiddle grooves, Lime and Steel roll out a show of original songs that splash on just the right amount of paint to get a loving glimpse of the darker side of the Australian soul.

This four-piece pour out folk noir ballads and foot-stomping bogan bluegrass love-songs.

At Tintenbar Hall, Sunday from 4pm. $15/ $10

