27°
News

Five Northern Rivers places that DO cater for vegans

Marnie Johnston
| 1st Nov 2016 12:15 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN the wake of the our recent experience with a local restaurant, when our workplace was told to go someplace else when it was revealed that one of our party of 20 was a vegan (Sorry, that's me), it was suggested in our office that I create a list of my favourite places on the Northern Rivers that DO cater to vegans.

MORE: Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

So here you have it: Here are five restaurants, five cafes, and five takeaway options that DO cater for us 'dreaded vegans' on the Northern Rivers.

Oh, did I mention today is World Vegan Day?

Thanks for the festive spirit, aforementioned restaurant-who-will-remain-unnamed.

Also, since we got booted from said anti-vegan restaurant we have been inundated with offers for Friday night and we'd humbly like to thank those kind people who offered to save the day: Black Sombrero, La Vida, The Channon Buttery Tavern, Mt Warning Tours and Forest Glen Organic Farm - We are just deciding where to go.

Restaurants

20,000 Cows

With such a funky, laid-back feel, this is my pick for a dinner with my girlfriends - we go here, order a couple of different curries and other dishes and share them around - and then order dessert too! The philosophy behind this eatery also really inspires me.

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

I'm a huge fan of Banzai, have been for years (even before I was vegan). The amount of (absolutely delicious) vegan sushi or main dishes this Lismore restaurant have on their menu is awesome - plus, the ladies who work there are super sweet (I literally go there so much they know me by first name, and what I order for takeaway!).

Tommy's Tavern

So, obviously not a vegan restaurant (They do a mean chicken burger and steak, a note for you meat-eaters!), but man are they accommodating!

The last time I went there, I didn't want to be difficult, so I simply asked the waitress if I could get the chicken burger, but no chicken, just salad on the bun.

Next thing I knew, the chef personally came to my table to ask if I'd like him to whip up a veggie pasta for me - saying that it was absolutely no trouble, he can make anything for me, just any time I come in to just ask for something vegan and he'd do it.

One of the best dining experiences I've ever had. Hats off to that incredibly accommodating chef.

Fire in the Belly

Not only can you get scrumptious dine-in vegan meals and pizzas at this beloved Lismore restaurant, you can also grab them takeway!

La Vida

If you're celebrating a special occasion, La Vida is a wonderful, atmospheric place to dine - and yes, they have options for vegans too.

Cafes/Other

The Belle General/The Belle Central

With so many yummy delights (That are also totally Instagram-worthy), The Belle General in Ballina, and now their secondary CBD location The Belle Central, is one of my favourite places for a weekend hangout.

Flock Espresso and Eats

Oh. My. God. Flock!

When I'm in need of something to soothe my (epic) sweet tooth, I head straight to Flock in Lismore, where I can be sedated with delicious vegan cakes, cookies, donuts, slices, wraps, meals, and much more.

In fact, just thinking about it, my mouth is starting to water...

Raw Cakes by Coco

I die for Raw Cakes by Coco's treats. Follow their Facebook and Instagram to find out which cafes or stores you can find their indescribably delicious cakes at, and which market they'll be at next.

You won't regret it!

Naked Treaties

I don't get to Byron often, but I have sampled some of Naked Treaties delicacies before, and I froth over their Instagram feed daily. So it has to make the list.

Keen on Green

With an extensive menu of food options, as well as their classic smoothies and juices, you'll find plenty of options for your palate at this Lismore café.

Takeaway options

Mr Mozzarella

I'm a massive pizza fan. It was actually one of the things I found hard to part with when going vegan. However, when Mr Mozzarella opened in Lismore, my life once again found a light. Here you can find delicious pizzas with vegan cheese, 'beef', 'bacon' and 'pepperoni'. Yummo!

Kebab shop

Who doesn't love a classic kebab? Whack some falafel on there with salad and hummus and voila, a tasty vegan dish.

McDonalds

Yep, you can even get a vegan feed at Maccas.

Their fries are cooked in a sunflower oil blend, and their loaded fries with salsa and guacamole are listed as free from animal products.

Thai

So many different dishes can be found on any Thai takeaway menu that are animal-product free (Just check that the curries are made with coconut milk).

Indian

India is a country that is very accommodating to vegetarians. In 2007, UN statistics indicated that Indians had the lowest rate of meat consumption in the world. Most restaurants in India clearly distinguish and market themselves as being either "non-vegetarian" or "vegetarian", so it's no surprise that Indian restaurants and takeaways around the world are a haven for vegetarians. Just watch out for ingredients like paneer (cheese).

*Note: I'm aware there are so many wonderful places on the Northern Rivers that cater to vegans - this is purely just a list of places I frequent or have dined at before. I'm looking forward to eating my way through ALL of the vegan options on the Northern Rivers, don't fret! For a complete(r) listing, visit HappyCow.net

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dining northern rivers opinion vegan

Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

POLICE said the girl, who was waiting for friends in Ballina, was scared and ran into a nearby business for protection.

  • News

  • 1st Nov 2016 12:35 PM

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

An unrecognizable man wearing black shirt sitting at a table in front of an empty plate waiting for food, holding fork and knife in his hands.

Northern Rivers restaurant reacts to news that one guest is a vegan

Man arrested in Byron Bay break and enter crackdown

Man arrested in Harlaxton after police chase through backyards . Wednesday, Dec 09, 2015 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

Man to face court over spate of break and enters in Byron Bay

Social media key to finding owner of stolen WW2 artefact

When police uncovered some stolen goods earlier this month in Nimbin, they have also found this World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service Book' in the name of Richard Slee from Broken Hill.

History buff from Orange forms unique partnership with local police

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

PARIS Hilton tattooed her autograph on her friend Jasmine Waltz's arm at a party.

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!